First Bank & Trust Buys 5,334 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of KO opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

