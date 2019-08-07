First Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 77,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.28 per share, with a total value of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,087.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 95,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,151. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.