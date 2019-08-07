First Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust owned about 0.13% of Coastal Financial worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coastal Financial by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Shares of CCB stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.