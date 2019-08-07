First Bank & Trust Grows Position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dell were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $76,945,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,640,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $9,283,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,441,477 shares of company stock valued at $75,859,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Dell in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Dell stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

