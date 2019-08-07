First Bank & Trust Has $1.52 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

