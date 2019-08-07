First Bank & Trust Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,771 shares of company stock worth $43,675,108. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $283.33. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

