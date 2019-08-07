First Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,446,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 114.6% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 43,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nomura reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

NYSE CRM opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $88,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,337 shares of company stock worth $50,277,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

