First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. HSBC raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

