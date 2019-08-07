First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.31, approximately 232 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund comprises approximately 1.9% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 24.72% of First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

