Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.09% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

