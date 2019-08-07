Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 549.07%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million.

Shares of FLXN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,756. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $378.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,218.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 4,012 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $50,069.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $934,352.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,512 shares of company stock valued at $226,775. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

