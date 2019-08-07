Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03-4.109 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

