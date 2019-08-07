FNKOS (FNKOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $191.00

FNKOS (CURRENCY:FNKOS) traded up 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. FNKOS has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $191.00 worth of FNKOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNKOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FNKOS has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00372056 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00077499 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002538 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001043 BTC.

FNKOS Profile

FNKOS (FNKOS) is a token. FNKOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,550,188 tokens. The official website for FNKOS is www.foglink.io. FNKOS’s official Twitter account is @FNKOSofficial.

Buying and Selling FNKOS

FNKOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNKOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNKOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNKOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

