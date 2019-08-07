Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Boosted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Forward Air worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

