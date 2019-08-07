Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.10. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORD shares. ValuEngine cut Forward Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Forward Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 881,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000. Grassi Investment Management owned about 9.24% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

