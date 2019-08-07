Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Foundation Building Materials also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FBM. TheStreet upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,026. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $740.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

