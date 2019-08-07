Fountain (FTN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $287,371.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $287,371.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fountain has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00244691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.01233552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00094579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,195,657,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,842,057 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

