Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €76.90 ($89.42).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €73.62 ($85.60). The company had a trading volume of 102,431 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.24.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

