Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Shares of FTR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 18,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,452. Frontier Communications has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,360,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,014 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 72.8% in the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,039,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 859,680 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 869,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

