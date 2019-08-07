Function X Trading Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002941 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and $369,905.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030381 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00136063 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004577 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003688 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000521 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,499,463 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

