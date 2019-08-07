FuzeX One Day Volume Reaches $33,304.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Allbit, Coinbe and Cobinhood. FuzeX has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $33,304.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00250945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.01238663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020188 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00095572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000423 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, COSS, Token Store, CPDAX, Coinbe, Allbit, HitBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

