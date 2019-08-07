FY2019 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $73.98 on Monday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,476. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.