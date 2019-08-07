FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sally Beauty to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

SBH stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $74,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,795 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,444,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,466,000 after purchasing an additional 976,690 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,110,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after buying an additional 184,474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,229,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,769,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after buying an additional 812,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after buying an additional 125,922 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

