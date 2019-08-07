Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.1 million.Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.40-3.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 857,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

