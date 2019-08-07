Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

NYSE GCI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,523. Gannett has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Gannett’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

