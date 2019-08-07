Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 7.6%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 12,667,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 777% from the average daily volume of 1,443,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gannett’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 85.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 400.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

