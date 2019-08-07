Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.15

Gatekeeper Systems Inc (CVE:GSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 774742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of $10.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers mobile (MDVRs), body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It also provides Cell View, a cellular system, which allows end users to view live video from a vehicle that is out on route, as well as offers the GPS location and status of various connected sensors; and Mobile Wireless Module – Cellular for wireless cellular connectivity that offers access to Cell View system.

