GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.56 Per Share

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DIGS opened at GBX 163.60 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $671.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. GCP Student Living has a one year low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.98.

GCP Student Living Company Profile

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

