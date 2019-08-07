Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,662.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

