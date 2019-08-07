General Dynamics Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $13.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.82. 54,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,690. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.35.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

