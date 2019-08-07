General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 253.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after buying an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $468,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 9.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 594,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after buying an additional 74,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 222,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

