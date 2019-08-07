Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

GEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,578.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,676,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,673 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 603.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 624,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 535,295 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 151.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 717,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 432,700 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

