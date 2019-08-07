Genworth MI Canada Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genworth MI Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised shares of Genworth MI Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genworth MI Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

TSE MIC opened at C$51.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.