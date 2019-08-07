Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) received a C$25.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Gibson Energy from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. GMP Securities lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.88.

GEI traded up C$0.63 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.12. 365,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,794. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.90 and a 12 month high of C$24.43. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.53.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

