Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Announces Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.25%. Gilat Satellite Networks updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 11,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 707,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 414,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILT. BidaskClub upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

