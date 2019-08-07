Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $568,121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 857.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,050 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 144.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 50.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,060,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 444.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,709,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.68. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

