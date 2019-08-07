Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after buying an additional 148,979,851 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after buying an additional 31,634,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $770,919,000 after buying an additional 6,235,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,447,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,959,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in General Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,819,000 after buying an additional 7,194,723 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

