Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $103.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.08.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

