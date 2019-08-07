Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $283.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

