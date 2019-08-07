Gold Resource Co. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Gold Resource has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,144. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.67 million.

GORO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Gold Resource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly C. Perry purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,009 shares of company stock worth $79,683.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

