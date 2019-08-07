Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

