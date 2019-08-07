Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21), Morningstar.com reports. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $248.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.18 million.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 165,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $363.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,948.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $90,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,291.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,254 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 165.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 35.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.