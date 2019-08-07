Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 22,485 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 16,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.