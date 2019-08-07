GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GP Strategies in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GPX opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.01 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 442.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

