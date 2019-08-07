Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $47.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after buying an additional 130,867 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Graco has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.