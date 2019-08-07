Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.71-2.77 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.85.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 826,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,238 shares of company stock worth $630,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

