GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.27. GSE Systems shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter.

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 100,000 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,562.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GSE Systems stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.21% of GSE Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

