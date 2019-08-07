Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:HWSL)

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HWSL opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.11. Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

About Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a range of channels, assets and industry segments.

