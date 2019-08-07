Havy Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Havy has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Havy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Havy has a market cap of $21,838.00 and approximately $20,089.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005520 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Havy Profile

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,073,682,651 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. Havy’s official website is havy.io.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

