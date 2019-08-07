Head to Head Analysis: Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) and SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) and SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance Explorations Group and SOUTH32 LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 76.3% of Endurance Explorations Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endurance Explorations Group and SOUTH32 LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.55 billion 1.26 $1.33 billion $1.27 7.32

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance Explorations Group.

Risk & Volatility

Endurance Explorations Group has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SOUTH32 LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Endurance Explorations Group does not pay a dividend. SOUTH32 LTD/S pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Endurance Explorations Group and SOUTH32 LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Explorations Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S 0 3 1 0 2.25

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats Endurance Explorations Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endurance Explorations Group Company Profile

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

